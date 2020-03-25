Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

