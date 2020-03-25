Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemours by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 429,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 117.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,725 shares in the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours Co has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

