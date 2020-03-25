Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $9,463,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

