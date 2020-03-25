Amalgamated Bank Buys 268 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in FirstCash by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,497 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FirstCash by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.