Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 235,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

UAA stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

