Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,305. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

