Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Spire by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Spire by 3,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIX initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Spire stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Spire’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

