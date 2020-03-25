Amalgamated Bank Has $648,000 Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lendingtree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lendingtree by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lendingtree by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lendingtree by 24.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree stock opened at $188.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 157.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.86. Lendingtree Inc has a 52 week low of $156.57 and a 52 week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lendingtree to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.46.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

