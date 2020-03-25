Amalgamated Bank Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.