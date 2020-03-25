Amalgamated Bank Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of HGV opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

