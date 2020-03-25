Amalgamated Bank Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $4,559,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.38.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

