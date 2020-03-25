Amalgamated Bank Has $686,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SIGI opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

