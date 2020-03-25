Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,869,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,103,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after buying an additional 1,530,007 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,047,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after buying an additional 1,088,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,551,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

