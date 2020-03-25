Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,525 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 728,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 577,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

