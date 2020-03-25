Amalgamated Bank Purchases 476 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LivaNova by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

