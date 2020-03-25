Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 346,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

