Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Alkermes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.