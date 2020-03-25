Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,211,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

NYSE:JBT opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

