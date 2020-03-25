Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 3,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,940.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,968.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,842.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.