Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 7,725 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 140.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

