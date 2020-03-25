Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

