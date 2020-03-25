Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,894 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Qorvo worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

