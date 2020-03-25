Analysts Anticipate BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $891.19 Million

Brokerages expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to post $891.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $909.56 million and the lowest is $883.20 million. BMC Stock reported sales of $825.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth $27,196,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,519,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BMC Stock by 12,731.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in BMC Stock by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.