Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post sales of $298.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.60 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBC. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:FBC opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 74,025 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

