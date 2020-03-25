Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 478 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.29.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $282.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

