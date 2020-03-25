Andre Lacroix Sells 33,970 Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total transaction of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,363 ($57.39) on Wednesday. Intertek Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,323.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,474.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,276.67 ($69.41).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

