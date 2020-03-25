Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

