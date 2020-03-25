Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.60 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,078.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.20 and its 200-day moving average is $269.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

