Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Applied Materials stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

