AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,389 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $36,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,424,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 911,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

