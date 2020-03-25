AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 211,333 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,333 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of East West Bancorp worth $37,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.