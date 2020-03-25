AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

CVX opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

