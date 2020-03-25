Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AQST. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.92% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

