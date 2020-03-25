ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 33,384 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 70.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,226.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $194,015 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

