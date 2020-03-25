Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 5,405 Shares

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $203,282.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,665,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARVN opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.44. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

