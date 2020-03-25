Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target to $15.00

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 321.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $3.56 on Monday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 6,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 70.49% of Myomo worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

