ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.25

Media coverage about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $61.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

