AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

