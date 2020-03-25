Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 200.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,747,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

