AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as low as $685.03 and last traded at $728.22, with a volume of 4031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $728.13.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.29.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,010.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,113.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

