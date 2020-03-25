Avista (NYSE:AVA) Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) were up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $38.05, approximately 1,058,489 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 514,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Avista by 13.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avista by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avista by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

