Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.40. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

