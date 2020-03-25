B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Insider Nicholas Hugh Carter Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £7,850 ($10,326.23).

Nicholas Hugh Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 5,000 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,150 ($9,405.42).

LON BPM opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.16. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

