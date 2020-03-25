Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,137 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $39,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

NYSE DUK opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

