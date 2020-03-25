Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLL. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.34.

BLL opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ball by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,197,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

