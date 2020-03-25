Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 97,833 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 97,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of Cognex worth $58,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 2,053.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 617,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 322,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.