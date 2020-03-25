Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Verisign were worth $64,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.64 and a 200-day moving average of $193.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BidaskClub raised Verisign from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

