Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 33,174 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $66,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 13.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $24,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Cfra reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.55.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.