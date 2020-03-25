Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,750 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.85% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $57,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.