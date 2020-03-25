Bank of America Downgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Neutral

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.